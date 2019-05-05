|
Lotter, Franklin M. Age 82. Passed away May 1, 2019. Loving husband of Karen for 50 years. Beloved father of David, Andrew, and Molly (Steven) Green. Cherished Papa of Samuel, Benjamin, Gretchen, Erich, and Heidi. Further survived by other family and many friends. Retired superintendent of the Milwaukee County House of Correction, longtime docent at the Milwaukee Public Museum, avid bicyclist & world traveler. Memorial gathering at Hartson Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 8th from 5-7 PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 5, 2019