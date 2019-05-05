Services
Hartson Funeral Home
11111 West Janesville Road
Hales Corners, WI 53130
(414) 425-9797
Lotter, Franklin M. Age 82. Passed away May 1, 2019. Loving husband of Karen for 50 years. Beloved father of David, Andrew, and Molly (Steven) Green. Cherished Papa of Samuel, Benjamin, Gretchen, Erich, and Heidi. Further survived by other family and many friends. Retired superintendent of the Milwaukee County House of Correction, longtime docent at the Milwaukee Public Museum, avid bicyclist & world traveler. Memorial gathering at Hartson Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 8th from 5-7 PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 5, 2019
