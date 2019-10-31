|
Franklin P. Gauger
Germantown - Called home to the Lord on October 31, 2019 at age 93. Loving husband of Myrtle (nee Schaetzel) for 68 years. Proud father of Stephen (Margaret), Timothy (Kathryn) and David (Theresa). Cherished grandfather of Stephanie (David), Jennifer (Jordan), Matthew (Ashe) and Christopher. Adoring great-grandfather of Jacob, Emily and Landon. Further survived by additional family and friends.
Franklin worked as the manager of the floral departments of Sentry Foods for Wisconsin and had a passion for gardening. He was a lifetime member of Salem and Bethlehem Lutheran Churches. During his retirement he worked for the Wisconsin Lutheran Institutional Ministries as a volunteer coordinator.
Visitation at Bethlehem Ev. Lutheran Church, N84 W15252 Menomonee Ave., Menomonee Falls, on Saturday, November 9, from 9:30-11AM. Funeral service at 11AM. Burial at West Granville Cemetery. Memorials appreciated to Bethelhem Lutheran Church or Kettle Moraine Lutheran High School.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2019