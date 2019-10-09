Services
Schramka Funeral Home
W164 N9034 Water Street
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
(262) 251-0330
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
3:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Schramka Funeral Home
W164 N9034 Water Street
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
5:30 PM
Schramka Funeral Home
W164 N9034 Water Street
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Fred Schoendorf
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fred Anthony Schoendorf


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Fred Anthony Schoendorf Notice
Fred Anthony Schoendorf

Greenfield - Fred Anthony Schoendorf, 83, passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Sunrise Health Services under the care of Hometown Hospice Services after a long and hard fought battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Beloved husband for 51 years of Kathleen Marie Schoendorf. Dear father of Gary (Kathy) Schoendorf, Sue (Greg) Schramka and Ken Schoendorf. Loving grandfather of Mallory and Samantha Schramka. Fond brother of Joanne Cohen, John (Janet) Schoendorf, Barbara (Jack) Hammill and Margaux Spanos. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Fred graduated from Marquette High School, Marquette University and the Arizona Institute of Foreign Trade. As a corporate salesman he traveled throughout the world. The joy of Fred's life was his family and the time he spent with them. Other passions were travel and exercise. He prided himself on having visited every state in the union as well as numerous places around the globe. Fred had an uncanny ability to make friends with people wherever he went. Fred enjoyed sharing his love of travel with his wife and children, andhe was known for stopping at every historical marker on long road trips. In his final years, Fred's joy was his granddaughters. He loved being silly with them and watching them play.

Visitation Monday, October 14, from 3:30-5:30 PM at the Funeral Home followed by Funeral Service at 5:30 PM. Memorials to the would be appreciated.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Fred's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline