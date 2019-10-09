|
Fred Anthony Schoendorf
Greenfield - Fred Anthony Schoendorf, 83, passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Sunrise Health Services under the care of Hometown Hospice Services after a long and hard fought battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Beloved husband for 51 years of Kathleen Marie Schoendorf. Dear father of Gary (Kathy) Schoendorf, Sue (Greg) Schramka and Ken Schoendorf. Loving grandfather of Mallory and Samantha Schramka. Fond brother of Joanne Cohen, John (Janet) Schoendorf, Barbara (Jack) Hammill and Margaux Spanos. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Fred graduated from Marquette High School, Marquette University and the Arizona Institute of Foreign Trade. As a corporate salesman he traveled throughout the world. The joy of Fred's life was his family and the time he spent with them. Other passions were travel and exercise. He prided himself on having visited every state in the union as well as numerous places around the globe. Fred had an uncanny ability to make friends with people wherever he went. Fred enjoyed sharing his love of travel with his wife and children, andhe was known for stopping at every historical marker on long road trips. In his final years, Fred's joy was his granddaughters. He loved being silly with them and watching them play.
Visitation Monday, October 14, from 3:30-5:30 PM at the Funeral Home followed by Funeral Service at 5:30 PM. Memorials to the would be appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 9, 2019