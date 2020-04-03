Services
Fred C. Hinze

Age 85 of Port Washington Wi (formerly Harford) passed away Wed. April 1, 22. Son of the late Fred and Ella Hinze: beloved husband of Ingrid "Jackie" (nee Franke); loving father of the late Fred L Hinze, Ed (Michelle) Klauck, Deb (Brad) Pepin, Tammy (Craig) Macha; Proud grandpa of Sean (Megan), Aaron (Terese), Danielle, Michael (Jen), Andrew (Brittany), Jacquelyn, Jennifer (Marlon), Chad, Harley (Brit), Ryan (Jessica) and Michelle. Proud Great-Grandpa of 20. Memorial Services pending at Shimon Funeral Home.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020
