Fred G. ZaffrannMilwaukee - Born to Life April 5, 1930, Born to Eternal Life May 10, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Carole (née Frisch). Cherished father of Deborah (Thomas) Gerlach, Terri (Paul) Briski, Laura (Robert) Dolnik, Mark (Rachel) and Amy Zaffrann Stawski.Proud Papa and GrandPapa of 13 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.Also survived by several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Preceded in death by parents Fred and Amalia Zaffrann and sisters Lorraine Griffin, Norma Koch, Leone Bolhuis and Shirley Hanover.Due to COVID circumstances private burial was held at Wood National Cemetery May 14, 2020.A Memorial Mass and gathering will be held at a later date at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.A heartfelt thank you to the staff at St Camillus for their patience and compassionate care.