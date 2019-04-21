|
Fred Graves December 17, 1938 - April 22, 1999 Twenty years have passed You left us way too soon You, a funny, kind and loving man who always hung out "our" moon Every day we miss you and send our love to you While you often said the sun will come up tomorrow Today our hearts are filled with such deep sorrow May the winds blow softly and whisper for you to hear That we'll always love and miss you and wish that you were here Your loving family - Marilyn, Freddy, Todd, Jodi and Bill
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 21, 2019