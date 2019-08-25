|
Gronbach, Fred "Fritz" Fred (Fritz) Gronbach was born into eternal life on August 21, 2019 at the age of 86. Born in Satteldorf, Germany on August 11, 1933 to Fritz and Lina Gronbach, the youngest of 3 children. He left his home in Germany in 1955 for the United States. Fritz served in the US Army from 1956-1958 and became a citizen of the United States in 1966. Fritz sold cars for Ernie von Schledorn for 49 years. He is survived by his wife Judy (nee Hinterthuer). Loving father of daughter Heidi (Mark) Purcell, son Martin (Mary) Gronbach. Proud Opa of Jake and Emma Purcell and Max and Molly Gronbach. Fritz is survived by his sister Irene Mueller in Satteldorf and other relatives and friends in the United States and Germany. He is preceded in death by his sister Elsbeth Etzel. Special thank you to Ellen's Home of Port Washington and Horizon Hospice for their compassionate care. A visitation will take place at Faith Lutheran Church (N35 W6621 Wilson Street, Cedarburg) on August 27, from 3 to 5pm followed by a funeral service at 5pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Faith Lutheran Church. Fritz will be laid to rest at Immanuel Cemetery, in Cedarburg.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 25, 2019