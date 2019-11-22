Services
Frederick "Frantic Freddie" Herrmann, age 77, passed away peacefully at his Town of Poy Sippi home on Tuesday November 19, 2019.

"Fred" was born on April 4, 1942 in Milwaukee, the son of Joseph and Antonie (Hahn) Herrmann.

On August 2, 1985, he was united in marriage to Carol Chipman in Milwaukee.

He was employed as an inside salesman for a plastic fabrication company for 30 years, but his real passion was his music. Fred was known as "Frantic Freddie", the much accomplished musician for the Milwaukee based band, the Chevrons.

He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Parish, Poy Sippi Lions Club, Monches Fish and Game Club, and the St Philip Neri Church Choir.

Fred is survived by his wife, Carol, daughters; Elizabeth Herrmann, Kathleen (Michael) Mager, Melissa (Johansson) Last, 16 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, son, Frederick (Chris) Herrmann Jr. other relatives and many friends.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 11:00 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

Family and friends may visit with the family and pay their respects to Fred from 9:00-11:00 a.m. on November 26, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Poy Sippi, 2304 Liberty Street. The Mass of Christian burial will begin at 11.

For more information and to view a tribute video, please refer to www.wieckiskipchakfuneral.com

Wiecki-Skipchak Funeral Home, 116 South Adams Ave., Downtown, Berlin, Wisconsin 54923, 920-361-2050.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019
