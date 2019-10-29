|
Fred L. Baertlein
Milwaukee - Joined his beloved wife Joan, Monday October 28, 2019 at the age of 86. Proud dad of Patty (Mike) Allen. Also loved by nieces, nephews other relatves and dear friends.
Visitation at ST. MARGARET MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH 3970 N. 92ND Street Milwaukee WI 53222. Saturday November 9th 9-10:45 AM. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL 11 AM. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery.
A special thanks to Kathleen Baugrud, MD. for her compassionate care.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 29 to Nov. 8, 2019