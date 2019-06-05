|
Kohlhapp, Fred L. Reunited with his beloved wife of 62 years Ellen (nee Terry) on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 age 87 years. Loving father of Patricia Gorecki, Jeff (Lori), Mary Stoner (Jeff), Susan, Colleen (Dave), Joe (Laurie) and Kevin. Dear brother of Gert Quandt. Further survived by 13 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren other relatives and friends. Visitation Thursday, June 6 at the funeral home from 5:30-7:30 PM and Friday, June 7 at SACRED HEART OF JESUS PARISH, 3635 South Kinnickinnic Avenue from 10-10:45 AM. Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Fred was a retired City of Milwaukee Firefighter after 32 years of service and had over 30 years with the Coast Guard.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 5, 2019