Fred Mertens Jr.Fred William Mertens Jr., 87, of Antigo, WI, proud provider for nine "kids", grandfather, great grandfather, beloved brother, and son died peacefully September 11, 2020. Fred was a devout Catholic, faithful husband, and gentle hearted Papa. He served his country in the military during the Korean War and was most comfortable outdoors. He created a family tradition in Mercer where memories are held dear in the hearts of his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and longtime friends. It was here where he loved to play sheepshead, solitaire and cribbage, taking your points if necessary. He was always the first one up watching the sunrise with his black coffee; ready to make his signature "Papa Eggs" for the grandchildren.Fred is proceeded in death by wife (Lorraine), parents (Fred and Lillian), sister (Marilyn). Fred is survived by brothers (Ronald and Thomas), sister (Marjilou), children (Maureen, Michael, Marlene, Margaret, Mark, Marcia, Monica, MaryAnn, Matthew) grandchildren, great-grandchildren, loving friends and family.A Visitation will be held on Thursday September 17, 2020 at St. Stanislaus Church, 524 W Historic Mitchell St, Milwaukee, WI 53204, from 9 AM until the time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM. A private burial will be held at Wisconsin Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Fred's name to the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight, The Parkinson's Foundation or to the church would be greatly appreciated.