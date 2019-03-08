Services
Adashek, Freda (Nee Gelin) Passed away on March 7, 2019 at the age of 87. Loving wife of the late Earl J. Adashek. Cherished mother of Lori (Daniel) O'Neal and Leslie (Michael) Shechtman. Proud grandmother of Ali and Elliot O'Neal and Sam, David and Isaac Shechtman. Dear sister of Elaine (the late George) Stolle, the late Allen (Devora) Gelin and sister-in-law of David (Pam) Adashek and the late Harriet Schefrin. Further survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, loving relatives, "mispacha" and dear friends. Funeral service, Sunday, March 10 at 10:30 AM AT THE FUNERAL HOME. Burial to follow at Second Home Cemetery, 3705 S. 43rd St., Milw. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions appreciated to the Jewish Food Pantry appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 8, 2019
