Freddie G. Gladney
Freddie G. Gladney

Age 87 yrs. May 8, 2020. Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 14, 2020 from 12:30 Noon until 2:30PM. Burial to take place at Graceland Cemetery.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 11 to May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
14
Visitation
12:30 - 02:30 PM
Northwest Funeral Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Northwest Funeral Chapel
6630 West Hampton Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53218
(414) 462-6020
