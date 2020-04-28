Services
Frederic Charles "Fred" Banaszak


1938 - 2020
Frederic Charles "Fred" Banaszak Notice
Frederic "Fred" Charles Banaszak

Milwaukee - Frederic "Fred" Charles Banaszak, age 82, entered eternal life on April 25, 2020. Fred was born to Phillip and Florence Banaszak on January 22, 1938, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He was proud to serve in the US Navy for three years. Attended MATC in Milwaukee for Data Processing/Computers, and retired from a 40-year career with Brady Corporation. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and was devoted in his love of family and faith in God. He was an active disciple of Jesus at Bethlehem Evangelical Lutheran Church, where he impacted many through numerous ministry roles including Lutheran Boy Pioneers, congregation president and other service positions. Fred is survived by his wife, Kathleen; his children: Colleen, Tom (Kristy), Peter (Karen), and Andy (Erin); special and very much loved family member, Debbie; his grandchildren: Samantha (Ryan), Erica, Kaila (Rick), Seth, Zak, Ashley, Paige, and Morgan; his great-grandchild, Addison; his siblings: Phyllis (Don), and Dennis (Lori); as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A celebration of Fred's life and victory in Christ will be held privately with immediate family members. Condolences may be expressed at www.foxcitiesfuneral.com.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 28 to May 3, 2020
