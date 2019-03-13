Services
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
(414) 541-7533
Frederick A. "Derf Niles" Selin

Frederick A. "Derf Niles" Selin Notice
Selin, Frederick "Derf Niles" A. Called Home March 7, 2019 at age 73. Beloved husband of Janice "Naj Niles" of 51 years. Loving father of Claire (Jim) Werner, Cindy (Jim) Turcin, Carrie (Jim) Harris, and Chris Selin (partner Greg Estes). Proud grandfather of Hunter, Hannah Turcin, and Zoe Harris. Longtime friend of Rick Kojis. Brother of Jack (Donna) Selin, Monica (Pete) Duda, Marge (Lee) Bluske, and the late Mary Selin. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A big thank you to Dr. Laura McGartland, the miracle worker who gave us an 8 year extension on his life. Frederick was a retiree of the City of West Allis where he worked as a Land Surveyor. He enjoyed bicycling, canoeing, and auto racing. Visitation will be Saturday, March 16, at St. Rita's Church (2318 S. 61st St.) 10:00 AM until time of Memorial Mass 12:00 PM. In lieu of flowers memorials to are appreciated.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 13, 2019
