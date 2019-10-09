|
Frederick C. Jesko
Hartland - Entered into God's loving arms on Friday, October 4, 2019. Devoted husband of Rosemary for over 59 years. Loving father of Katherine (Gerardo) Quaassdorff, Mary (Paul Klessig) Jesko, Ann (Brian) Stenske, Patricia Helminiak, and Christine Jesko. Proud grandpa of Jenny, John, Margaret, Adam, Claire, Nate, David, and Kate. Also loved in life by other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Fred served his country in the United States Marine Corps. He was also privileged with the honor of serving as a Police Officer for nearly 30 years; including the communities of Milwaukee, Hartland, and Chenequa.
Visitation will be held at ST. CHARLES CATHOLIC CHURCH, 313 Circle Drive in Hartland, on Saturday, October 12, 2019, 10 AM to 11:45 AM. Mass of Christian Burial at 12 Noon. Entombment to follow at St. Adalbert Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Pro-life Wisconsin, , or a .
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 9, 2019