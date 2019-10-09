Services
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
21600 W. Capitol Dr.
Brookfield, WI 53072
262-432-8300
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:45 AM
ST. CHARLES CATHOLIC CHURCH
313 Circle Drive
Hartland, WI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
ST. CHARLES CATHOLIC CHURCH
313 Circle Drive
Hartland, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frederick Jesko
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frederick C. Jesko

Add a Memory
Frederick C. Jesko Notice
Frederick C. Jesko

Hartland - Entered into God's loving arms on Friday, October 4, 2019. Devoted husband of Rosemary for over 59 years. Loving father of Katherine (Gerardo) Quaassdorff, Mary (Paul Klessig) Jesko, Ann (Brian) Stenske, Patricia Helminiak, and Christine Jesko. Proud grandpa of Jenny, John, Margaret, Adam, Claire, Nate, David, and Kate. Also loved in life by other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Fred served his country in the United States Marine Corps. He was also privileged with the honor of serving as a Police Officer for nearly 30 years; including the communities of Milwaukee, Hartland, and Chenequa.

Visitation will be held at ST. CHARLES CATHOLIC CHURCH, 313 Circle Drive in Hartland, on Saturday, October 12, 2019, 10 AM to 11:45 AM. Mass of Christian Burial at 12 Noon. Entombment to follow at St. Adalbert Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Pro-life Wisconsin, , or a .

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frederick's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
Download Now
jsonline