Services
Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home
123 W Decker
Viroqua, WI 54665
(608) 637-2100
Resources
More Obituaries for Frederick Antisdel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frederick G. Antisdel

Notice Condolences Flowers

Frederick G. Antisdel Notice
Antisdel, Frederick G. Frederick G. Antisdel, age 86, formerly of Richland Center and Viroqua, died Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Francis House in South Milwaukee. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday March 22, 2019 at 12:00 noon at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 400 Congress Ave., in Viroqua. Father Kowalski will celebrate the Mass. Full Military Honors will follow the Mass at the Church. Friends may call during a Visitation at the Church from 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 noon. A luncheon will follow the Mass. A private burial will be held Saturday. In lieu of flowers or plants memorials to the Veterans organization of your choice are preferred. On-line condolences may be offered at www.vossfh.com The Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home, 123 W. Decker (Hwy 56W), in Viroqua is serving the family. (608) 637-2100.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now