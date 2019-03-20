|
Antisdel, Frederick G. Frederick G. Antisdel, age 86, formerly of Richland Center and Viroqua, died Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Francis House in South Milwaukee. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday March 22, 2019 at 12:00 noon at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 400 Congress Ave., in Viroqua. Father Kowalski will celebrate the Mass. Full Military Honors will follow the Mass at the Church. Friends may call during a Visitation at the Church from 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 noon. A luncheon will follow the Mass. A private burial will be held Saturday. In lieu of flowers or plants memorials to the Veterans organization of your choice are preferred. On-line condolences may be offered at www.vossfh.com The Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home, 123 W. Decker (Hwy 56W), in Viroqua is serving the family. (608) 637-2100.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 20, 2019