Services
Peace of Mind Funeral Home
5325 West Greenfield Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53214
(414) 453-1562
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Milwaukee Evangelical Covenant Church
7727 W. Center St.
Milwaukee, WI
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Milwaukee Evangelical Covenant Church
7727 W. Center St.
Milwaukee, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frederick Barnum
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frederick George Barnum

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frederick George Barnum Notice
Barnum, Frederick George Age 61, Passed Away Saturday morning July 13th, 2019 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin following several years of difficulties. He is survived by his father, Thomas G. Barnum; his siblings, Thomas A. Barnum, Alicia A. (Scott C.) Kardell, Theodore C. Barnum, Betsy M. Barnum; his niece, Moriah T. (Joshua R.) Weyer; his great nieces, Scarlette D. Weyer and Izabella W. Weyer. He was preceded in death by his mother, Betty A. Barnum and great nephew, Lucas G. Weyer. He will be remembered for his generosity and love of his friends and Family. The Memorial service is Saturday July 27, 2019 at Milwaukee Evangelical Covenant Church located at 7727 W. Center St.; Milwaukee, WI 53222. A gathering time will be from 1PM-2PM followed by the service with a memory sharing time. There will be a reception at the church after the service.

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline