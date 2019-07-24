|
Barnum, Frederick George Age 61, Passed Away Saturday morning July 13th, 2019 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin following several years of difficulties. He is survived by his father, Thomas G. Barnum; his siblings, Thomas A. Barnum, Alicia A. (Scott C.) Kardell, Theodore C. Barnum, Betsy M. Barnum; his niece, Moriah T. (Joshua R.) Weyer; his great nieces, Scarlette D. Weyer and Izabella W. Weyer. He was preceded in death by his mother, Betty A. Barnum and great nephew, Lucas G. Weyer. He will be remembered for his generosity and love of his friends and Family. The Memorial service is Saturday July 27, 2019 at Milwaukee Evangelical Covenant Church located at 7727 W. Center St.; Milwaukee, WI 53222. A gathering time will be from 1PM-2PM followed by the service with a memory sharing time. There will be a reception at the church after the service.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 24, 2019