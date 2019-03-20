Services
Frederick H. "Fred" Yahr

Frederick H. "Fred" Yahr Notice
Yahr, Frederick "Fred" H. 94, of West Bend died on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at The Cottages at Cedar Community, West Bend. A funeral service in remembrance of Fred will be held on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church, 809 S. 6th Ave., West Bend. The visitation will be at the church from 2:30 p.m. until the time of service. The Myrhum Patten Miller & Kietzer Funeral Homes have been entrusted with Fred's arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 20, 2019
