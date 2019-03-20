|
Yahr, Frederick "Fred" H. 94, of West Bend died on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at The Cottages at Cedar Community, West Bend. A funeral service in remembrance of Fred will be held on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church, 809 S. 6th Ave., West Bend. The visitation will be at the church from 2:30 p.m. until the time of service. The Myrhum Patten Miller & Kietzer Funeral Homes have been entrusted with Fred's arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 20, 2019