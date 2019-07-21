Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
10121 West North Avenue
Wauwatosa, WI 53226
(414) 774-5010
Resources
More Obituaries for Frederick Jungkuntz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rev. Frederick H.O. "Rick" Jungkuntz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rev. Frederick H.O. "Rick" Jungkuntz Notice
Jungkuntz, Rev. Frederick H.O. "Rick" Born to Eternal Life on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Age 89. Dear father of Becky (Conrad) Nisiewicz. Loving grandfather of Shanelle (Niall), Adam, Derek (Kristin), Joshua, Lucas (Stephanie) and Celie; and 7 great-grandchildren. Dear brother-in-law of Margaret Jungkuntz. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Florence; wife, Rennette; son, Jonathan; brother, Paul; and grandson, Robert. Visitation Tuesday, July 23, 2019 from 12:30pm until time of Service at 2:00pm at MOUNT OLIVE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 5327 W. Washington Blvd., Milwaukee. Interment Graceland Cemetery, Milwaukee. Memorials to Officer Down www.odmp.org or to the VA Medical Center (Homeless Veterans in memo) appreciated. Rick was a veteran of the US Marines, served as a Milwaukee Police Officer and served for many years as a Lutheran Minister.

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline