Jungkuntz, Rev. Frederick H.O. "Rick" Born to Eternal Life on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Age 89. Dear father of Becky (Conrad) Nisiewicz. Loving grandfather of Shanelle (Niall), Adam, Derek (Kristin), Joshua, Lucas (Stephanie) and Celie; and 7 great-grandchildren. Dear brother-in-law of Margaret Jungkuntz. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Florence; wife, Rennette; son, Jonathan; brother, Paul; and grandson, Robert. Visitation Tuesday, July 23, 2019 from 12:30pm until time of Service at 2:00pm at MOUNT OLIVE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 5327 W. Washington Blvd., Milwaukee. Interment Graceland Cemetery, Milwaukee. Memorials to Officer Down www.odmp.org or to the VA Medical Center (Homeless Veterans in memo) appreciated. Rick was a veteran of the US Marines, served as a Milwaukee Police Officer and served for many years as a Lutheran Minister.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 21, 2019