Frederick I. "Fritz" Jorgenson
Frederick I. Jorgenson "Fritz"

Greenfield - Friday, July 10, 2020 age 85 years. Beloved husband for 56 years of the late Margaret "Maggie" Jorgenson. Loving father of Peter (Jami). Dear grandfather of Devon and Skylar. Loving brother and brother-in-law. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation at the Funeral Home THURSDAY, July 16, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM. Masonic Services under the auspices of Lake Lodge No. 189 F&AM at 6:30 PM. Additional visitation Friday, July 17, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. at Christ Church UCC, 915 East Oklahoma Avenue. Funeral Services at 11:00 AM. Interment Forest Home Cemetery.

Fritz was a retiree from Delco Electronics after 38 years of employment. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran (Pacific Fleet). Fritz enjoyed being a member of numerous organizations, including Lake Lodge No. 189, Wisconsin Scottish Rites Bodies, York Rites Bodies, Tripoli Shrine, Tripoli Air Corps, the EAA and Young Eagles. He was a member of Christ Church, UCC serving as Past President and Property Chairman. If desired, memorials to Christ Church UCC or the Shriners Hospitals for Children are appreciated.

Please wear a mask to all funeral home and church services. Thank you.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
JUL
16
Service
06:30 PM
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
JUL
17
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Christ Church UCC
JUL
17
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Christ Church UCC
