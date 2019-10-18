|
|
Frederick "Fritz" J. Bennett
West Allis - Age 96 years. Passed away in his home on October 16, 2019 surrounded by his family. Lifelong resident of West Allis. Preceded in death by his parents Frederick R. Bennett and Margaret I. Bennett, his brother, Leroy T. (Rose) Bennett, his sister Loretta (LeRoy) Woldt, and James G. and Erwin F. Bennett who died as infants. Beloved husband of the late Pauline "Polly"(nee Chobot). Loving father of Patricia Ann (Ken) Roszak, Gerald Thomas Bennett, and Mary Margaret Bennett. Dear grandpa of Joseph V. (Megan) Roszak, Nicholas A. (Casey) Roszak, Rebecca T. (Doug) Habersetzer, and Quinten Rainsbury Bennett and great-grandpa of Murphy, Molly, James, Nolan, and Conner Frederick Roszak. Uncle of Cathy(Jeff) Wendorf, Sandy (Kent) Thometz, Tom and John Chobot, Sue (Jim) Ponzi, Sharon Chobot, the late Michael (Diane) Chobot, the late Richard (Sue) Bennett, Tom (Kathy) Bennett, the late Robert Bennett, Jimmy Bennett, the late Carol Lee Acosta, and the late Judy Brunner. Lifetime member of 6th Marine Division, US Marine, Raiders Association, WWII Veterarn 1941-1945 receiving 2 battle stars (Okinawa-Majuro) and Marshall Islands. Member of Marine Corp League, Badger Detachment, and VFW Post 7485. Dad grew up on 77th Street, Baptized at Holy Assumption, attended Lincoln School, West Allis High School Class of '41 where he lettered in basketball. He found work at Allis Chalmers then Boehner Botanical Gardens before the war. He followed his friend Lyle Knepparth in the Marines achieving the rank of Corp. as a machine gunner. After the war thought of moving to California but stayed in West Allis and joined the West Allis Fire Department 1947-1985 and Local 1004 as an Equipment Operator. He also worked downtown at MECCA (1978-1997) as a doorman and supervisor, retiring at the age of 74. Dad was a member at St. Mary's Help of Christians, St. Rita, and finally St. Augustine's in 1960 where he was a longtime volunteer: Holy Name Society, bingo, festival, and School Phy Ed Teacher where all his children graduated from. Dad also was a member of West Allis Senior Center, West Allis City Retiree Association, and Eagles Club. Dad had many hobbies all sports related; baseball, softball, hardball, horseshoes, speed skating, auto race fan, bowling, handball, ballroom dancing (where he met wife at Antlers Ballroom), frogging at State Fair (his playground), bicycling, (which he did into his 90's), also loved gardening, but his passion for golf carried until the age of 94. He was a member of Whitnall-Greenfield Senior Men's Club where he usually shot near his age in later years. His favorite course was Browns Lake G.C. Dad also attended University of Wisconsin Football games starting in 1947 and ending in 2017. Also attended Marquette Varsity Football, old Milwaukee Brewers, Braves, Packers, and new Brewers. Dad loved his dogs and cared for the ones who lived at the Fire Department teaching them many tricks. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday October 22,2019 at 10:00 am at St. Augustine Catholic Church S. 68th & W. Rogers St. Please meet at the church for start of Mass. Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery. Visitation Monday October 21st at Schaff Funeral Home 4:00 - 7:00 pm with Parish Vigil at 7:00pm.
"Gone Golfing"
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019