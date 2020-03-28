|
|
Frederick "Fred" J. Petrie
Greendale - Frederick "Fred" J. Petrie, 74 of Greendale, answered God's call to have a piece of pie with him on Wednesday March 25th. Born on March 18th, 1946 in Lacrosse, Wi Fred lived a very fulfilling life and wore many hats on this earth as both a Teacher, a Deputy Sheriff, a Pilot, and most recently his love for entrepreneurship led him to build his own business, Motion Engineering Corp., a prominent business in the field of industrial aggregate process that provides services to the Asphalt manufacturing industry. Fred had so many friends in high and low places, and if you were lucky enough to know him, you knew just how charismatic and generous of a heart he had. If he wasn't behind the wheel traveling to some destination to help someone out, you could find him kicking back and watching "American Pickers" or the History channel in his recent years. Throughout his life, Fred was an adventurous man who loved to take his family on trips across the country to go skiing and riding the ATV in Colorado. He loved going with his wife, Melanie, and taking his grandkids to the Mississippi river to go fishing and exploring. One of their favorite memories was traveling to Europe and riding their Harley across the country. If you knew Fred, you know he loved to tell stories. And you could be sure 50% of every story was true. You just never knew which 50%. He was a good soul with a big heart and he will be forever remembered as "Papa"- The man. The myth. The legend. Fred is survived by his wife Melanie, his 3 children, Nancy, Michael and Jon and his 10 beloved grandchildren. Services will be suspended and held at a later date.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020