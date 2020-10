Frederick "Freddie" JastromskiAmherst - Frederick "Freddie" Jastromski age 84, of Amherst, WI passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020 due to Covid-19. A celebration of life will be held from 2:00 PM until 6:00 PM on Thursday, October 15 at Jungers-Holly Funeral Home in Amherst and the Downtown Baseball Field. In lieu of flowers, a memorial scholarship will be set up in Freds name. Online condolences and full obituary available at www.hollyfuneralhome.com