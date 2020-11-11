Frederick "Freddie" Koller Jr.Of Milwaukee. Went home to the Lord on November 4, 2020 at the age of 76. Loving and caring husband of Maria (nee Cirsci) for 52 years. Proud and loving father of Anthony (Kristen) and Michael (Sydney) Garrison. Cherished nano of Joshua, Natalia, Isabella, Gianna and Emmy. Beloved brother and best friend of Connie (Spencer) Thomason. Dear brother-in-law of Sheka Garrison. Special brother of Dick and Marilyn, Tommy, Jeff and Dennis. Also survived by other relatives and many good and dear friends.Freddie proudly served his country in the US Marine Corps. He was the owner of BB Rubbles for 36 years.Due to COVID-19 a private family visitation and service was held at the Harder Funeral Home with Fr. Timothy Kitzke Officiating. Entombment and full military honors took place at Holy Cross Cemetery.