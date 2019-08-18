|
|
Fohey, Frederick L. Born to Eternal Life on August 14, 2019. 77 years old. Army veteran. Beloved uncle, cherished friend. Survived by brother Richard Fohey; cousin Doug & Tracy (nee Balistreri) Haise; nieces and nephews Wendy (nee Fohey) & Dave Fisenne, Tony & Jissela (nee Zamora) Fohey, Lisa Fohey (Mike Baran), & John Fohey. Further survived by great nephew Daniel Fohey & great niece Celeste Fohey. Preceded in death by parents Lee & Ruth Fohey; brother William (Cathy) Fohey; and partner Del Bartz. Heartfelt thank you for your exceptional care and compassion to Ascension Franklin Hospital, Linden Grove, Mukwonago, and Caring Alternatives, Muskego. Graveside service at Wisconsin Memorial Park, August 23rd at 9:30am.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 18, 2019