Services
Goodman-Bensman Funeral Home
4750 N. Santa Monica Blvd.
Whitefish Bay, WI 53211
(414)964-3111
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
Congregation Shalom
7630 N. Santa Monica Blvd.
Fox Point, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frederick Mayer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frederick L. Mayer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frederick L. Mayer Notice
Mayer, Frederick L. Passed away in Rancho, Mirage, CA on July 11, 2019 at the age of 93. Beloved husband of Renee Mayer (nee Bach). Loving father of Dr. Susan Mayer, Thomas Mayer and Michael (Merry) Mayer. Proud grandfather of Jeremy and David Daniel. Preceded in death by sister, Jeannine Pavillard. Further survived by other relatives and dear friends. The family would like to express its appreciation to Fred's caregivers for the outstanding care they provided. Funeral services, Tuesday, July 16th at 10:30 AM at Congregation Shalom, 7630 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Fox Point. Burial to follow at Mound Zion Cemetery, 14510 W. North Ave., Brookfield. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Congregation Shalom or the appreciated.

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline