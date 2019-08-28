|
Klug, Frederick R. Frederick R. Klug, age 47, of Mequon, passed away suddenly on Monday, August 26, 2019. Fred was born in Milwaukee on November 27, 1971, the son of Thomas and Jane (Rice) Klug. He met his wife Kimberly at University of North Carolina - Chapel Hill and they were married April 20, 1996. Fred graduated with a degree in business from University of North Carolina - Chapel Hill and received his MBA from University of Notre Dame. Fred loved Carolina Basketball, Green Bay Packers, playing golf and traveling with his family. He was the Chief Financial Officer of Tri City National Bank. Fred was a member of Fox Point Lutheran Church. Fred is loved and will be missed by his wife, Kim; son, Nicholas; AFS sons, Pedro and Noe, parents Tom and Janie Klug; sisters, Barbie (Tony) Giambra, Heidi (Mark) Bass; brother, Peter (Heather) Klug; nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends and work colleagues. Visitation will take place on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Fox Point Lutheran Church, 7510 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Fox Point, from 9:00 A.M. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 A.M. with Rev. William Knapp officiating. Private interment will be held at Wisconsin Memorial Park, Brookfield. Memorials in lieu of flowers would be appreciated in Fred's name to the MACC Fund, 10000 W. Innovation Dr., Suite 135, Milwaukee, WI 53226. www.maccfund.org.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 28, 2019