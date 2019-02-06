Services
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
9000 West Capitol Drive
Milwaukee, WI 53222
(414) 464-4640
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
ST. PETER - IMMANUEL LUTHERAN CHURCH
7801 W. Acacia St
Milwaukee, WI
Service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
3:00 PM
ST. PETER - IMMANUEL LUTHERAN CHURCH
7801 W. Acacia St.
Milwaukee, WI
Abendroth , Frederick W. "Fred" Reunited with his wife, Betty of 70 years, on Monday, February 4, 2019, age 94. Beloved father of Douglas (Debbie), Gary and Nancy (Bob) Sharp. Loving grandpa of Jennifer and Nicole Sharp. Preceded in death by his parents, siblings Margaret, Alice, John and Happy. Also loved by other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held at ST. PETER - IMMANUEL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 7801 W. Acacia St., Milwaukee, Saturday, February 9, 2019, 1-3PM. Service at 3PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to St. Peter-Immanuel Lutheran Church. Fred retired from the City of Milwaukee Water Works in 1987 as an Accountant. His passion was spending time with his family, fishing, fixing things around the house, volunteering and being an active member of St. Peter-Immanuel Lutheran Church.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 6, 2019
