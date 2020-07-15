Fredrick J. NeumaierMilwaukee - Age 85, passed away peacefully on July 14, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife Geraldine "Geri" Neumaier. Beloved father of Atty. Fredrick "Rick" (Denise) Neumaier, Joe (Alisha) Neumaier and Lisa (Chuck) Floading. Proud grandfather of Jacqueline, Caroline, Jonathan, Ava and Clarice. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Fred served his country in the U. S. Navy. He loved history, sports, the Northwoods and having a cold beer with his family and friends. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, from 10 AM until 12 Noon at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME 1875 N. Calhoun Road, Brookfield. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 12:30 at ST. JOHN VIANNEY CATHOLIC CHURCH 1755 N. Calhoun Road. Entombment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery.