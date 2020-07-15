1/1
Fredrick J. Neumaier
Fredrick J. Neumaier

Milwaukee - Age 85, passed away peacefully on July 14, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife Geraldine "Geri" Neumaier. Beloved father of Atty. Fredrick "Rick" (Denise) Neumaier, Joe (Alisha) Neumaier and Lisa (Chuck) Floading. Proud grandfather of Jacqueline, Caroline, Jonathan, Ava and Clarice. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Fred served his country in the U. S. Navy. He loved history, sports, the Northwoods and having a cold beer with his family and friends. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, from 10 AM until 12 Noon at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME 1875 N. Calhoun Road, Brookfield. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 12:30 at ST. JOHN VIANNEY CATHOLIC CHURCH 1755 N. Calhoun Road. Entombment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 15 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
JUL
22
Mass of Christian Burial
12:30 PM
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
1875 North Calhoun Rd
Brookfield, WI 53005
(262) 786-8030
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services

