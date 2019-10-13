Services
Zwaska Funeral Home - Milwaukee
4900 W. Bradley Rd
Milwaukee, WI 53223
(414) 354-5330
For more information about
Fredrick Piering
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Zwaska Funeral Home - Milwaukee
4900 W. Bradley Rd
Milwaukee, WI 53223
View Map
Service
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Zwaska Funeral Home - Milwaukee
4900 W. Bradley Rd
Milwaukee, WI 53223
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Fredrick Piering
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fredrick R. Piering


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Fredrick R. Piering Notice
Fredrick R. Piering

of Brown Deer, WI - Born to Eternal Life on Oct. 7, 2019, age 85 years. Preceded in death by his loving wife Barbara (nee Johnson) of 54 years, and son David. Survived by his dear children Pam (Scott) Adams, Tim, and Kathi (Jeff) Gauger. Grandfather of Jake, Nick, and Abigail Adams; Danielle Piering; Ashley, Mollie (Adam) Borucki, and Gracie Gauger. Also survived by other relatives and friends.

Memorial visitation will be held at Zwaska Funeral Home on Sunday, November 3, 2019, from 12Noon - 1PM, with Services at 1:00 PM. Private burial Wisconsin Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the .

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Fredrick's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline