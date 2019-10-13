|
|
Fredrick R. Piering
of Brown Deer, WI - Born to Eternal Life on Oct. 7, 2019, age 85 years. Preceded in death by his loving wife Barbara (nee Johnson) of 54 years, and son David. Survived by his dear children Pam (Scott) Adams, Tim, and Kathi (Jeff) Gauger. Grandfather of Jake, Nick, and Abigail Adams; Danielle Piering; Ashley, Mollie (Adam) Borucki, and Gracie Gauger. Also survived by other relatives and friends.
Memorial visitation will be held at Zwaska Funeral Home on Sunday, November 3, 2019, from 12Noon - 1PM, with Services at 1:00 PM. Private burial Wisconsin Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the .
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 13, 2019