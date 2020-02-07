|
Fredrick W. Pieper
Cudahy - Passed away peacefully at St. Luke's Medical Center on February 6th, 2020. Fred was born May 30th, 1958. He is proceeded in death by his parents, Harry Sr. and Alice (nee Wolski) and his older brother Harry Pieper Jr. Fred is survived by two brothers Gerard (Lisa) and Gary Sr. (Sue). Fred was Uncle to five nephews; Jason, Mark, Gary Jr., Dan and John, two nieces; Margaret and Victoria and one grandniece, Alina. He will be dearly missed by many friends. Fred loved his racing pigeons, hunting and fishing. To know Fred was to love Fred.
Memorial gathering on Friday, February 14, from 3:00PM - 7:00PM at the funeral home chapel. Memorial service at 7:00PM. Entombment private.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 7 to Feb. 12, 2020