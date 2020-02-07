Services
Max A. Sass Funeral Home - South Milwaukee - South Shore Chapel
1314 Manitoba Avenue
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
(414) 304-5745
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Max A. Sass Funeral Home - South Milwaukee - South Shore Chapel
1314 Manitoba Avenue
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
7:00 PM
Max A. Sass Funeral Home - South Milwaukee - South Shore Chapel
1314 Manitoba Avenue
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Fredrick Pieper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fredrick W. Pieper


1958 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Fredrick W. Pieper Notice
Fredrick W. Pieper

Cudahy - Passed away peacefully at St. Luke's Medical Center on February 6th, 2020. Fred was born May 30th, 1958. He is proceeded in death by his parents, Harry Sr. and Alice (nee Wolski) and his older brother Harry Pieper Jr. Fred is survived by two brothers Gerard (Lisa) and Gary Sr. (Sue). Fred was Uncle to five nephews; Jason, Mark, Gary Jr., Dan and John, two nieces; Margaret and Victoria and one grandniece, Alina. He will be dearly missed by many friends. Fred loved his racing pigeons, hunting and fishing. To know Fred was to love Fred.

Memorial gathering on Friday, February 14, from 3:00PM - 7:00PM at the funeral home chapel. Memorial service at 7:00PM. Entombment private.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 7 to Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Fredrick's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Max A. Sass Funeral Home - South Milwaukee - South Shore Chapel
Download Now
jsonline