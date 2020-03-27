|
Frieda C. Movrich
Muwonago - (nee Bernet), was called home on March 25, 2020 at the age of 96. She is the loving mother of Michael Movrich, Therese (Dean) Carter, Rose Movrich, and Mary (John) Moore; proud grandmother of Jeffery Carter, Jennie Movrich, Deborah Movrich, Nicholas Stemper, Adrian Stemper, Alison Carter, Emily Moore, and Zachary Moore; great-grandmother of Patrick Stemper, Luka Stemper, Macy Carter, and Charlotte Carter. She is further survived by her siblings Elsie Eisbrenner, Herbert Bernet, Clare Ujcich, and Patricia Kersten. She was preceded in death by her husband Matthew, and a son Thomas.
Frieda was a longtime resident of Mukwonago. She was a member of St. James Catholic Church, Christian Mothers, CFU Lodge 993, the Legion Auxiliary, longtime member of the Women's Bowling League, was an avid gardener, she was a classic movie buff, and loved to cook.
Frieda was a very warm and loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, and a friend to many. She will be greatly missed by all who new her.
A Memorial Mass will be held for Frieda at a later date and will be announced by the Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020