Frieda "Oma" Maurer
1935 - 2020
Frieda Maurer "Oma"

Frieda was born on June 15, 1935 in Villach, Austria. She passed away peacefully at her home with her family by her side on May 24, 2020, at the age of 84 years. Frieda is survived by her beloved husband,Walter Maurer, of 66 years. She was the beloved mother of Doris (Evaristo) Butler and Helen Josten. Frieda was the loving grandmother of Jackie (Kevin) Moore, Angie (Bryan) Conn and Andreas (Larie) Butler and the great-grandmother of Aaliyah, Aidan, Alexa and Austin Moore and Dylan Butler. She is also survived by sister Rosie Domenig. She was preceded in death by parents Johann and Thekla Dekan and Anniemarie Kampitch.

Frieda was a strong catholic woman who taught her family the power of prayer. We will miss her dearly. Private family services were held at Wisconsin Memorial Park. In Frieda's memory please show acts of kindness to others.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 26 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
