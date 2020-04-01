Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
10121 West North Avenue
Wauwatosa, WI 53226
(414) 774-5010
Resources
More Obituaries for Fritz Hoffmann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fritz W. Hoffmann


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Fritz W. Hoffmann Notice
Fritz W. Hoffmann

Milwaukee - Entered eternal life on March 29, 2020 at the age of 81. If you asked a hundred people about Fritz Hoffmann, they may describe him differently; but they would all say he loved life and immediately follow with a story he told. No matter the occasion, Fritz had a story. He had a big personality and could make anyone smile.

Born in Germany, Fritz was the oldest of 3 children. Fritz moved to Milwaukee in 1958. He was the proud owner of Superior Store Fixtures, a cabinet shop where they handcrafted finished carpentry for many bars and restaurants. He was a loving Father. Fritz loved spending time with his family, maintaining lifelong friendships both here and in Germany, making people laugh, storytelling, hunting, trips to Vegas, the Packers, the Brewers, his cabin in Crivitz Wisconsin, walks in the woods and going out for poached eggs, hash browns and dry whole wheat toast.

Fritz was preceded in death by his wife, Georgia. He is survived by his five daughters and son-in-laws (that were thought of like his own sons), Renata (Jeff), Elizabeth (Patrick), Mary, Lani (John), Heidi (Fred); eight deeply loved grandchildren, Theresa, Max, Ricardo, Ashley, Kayla, Jack, Alex, Georgia; and three treasured great-grandchildren, William, Kylie and Camden. He is also survived by his sister Renate (Klaus) and nephew Kai (Anja) and great-nephew (Timo) in Germany.

All who loved him dearly will never forget his charm, wit, strength, tenacity and perseverance. We will not only carry your stories with us, but we will re-tell them forever in your name. A private family service was held on Saturday, March 4.

A celebration of Fritz's life will be held at a later date.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 1 to Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Fritz's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline