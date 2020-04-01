|
Fritz W. Hoffmann
Milwaukee - Entered eternal life on March 29, 2020 at the age of 81. If you asked a hundred people about Fritz Hoffmann, they may describe him differently; but they would all say he loved life and immediately follow with a story he told. No matter the occasion, Fritz had a story. He had a big personality and could make anyone smile.
Born in Germany, Fritz was the oldest of 3 children. Fritz moved to Milwaukee in 1958. He was the proud owner of Superior Store Fixtures, a cabinet shop where they handcrafted finished carpentry for many bars and restaurants. He was a loving Father. Fritz loved spending time with his family, maintaining lifelong friendships both here and in Germany, making people laugh, storytelling, hunting, trips to Vegas, the Packers, the Brewers, his cabin in Crivitz Wisconsin, walks in the woods and going out for poached eggs, hash browns and dry whole wheat toast.
Fritz was preceded in death by his wife, Georgia. He is survived by his five daughters and son-in-laws (that were thought of like his own sons), Renata (Jeff), Elizabeth (Patrick), Mary, Lani (John), Heidi (Fred); eight deeply loved grandchildren, Theresa, Max, Ricardo, Ashley, Kayla, Jack, Alex, Georgia; and three treasured great-grandchildren, William, Kylie and Camden. He is also survived by his sister Renate (Klaus) and nephew Kai (Anja) and great-nephew (Timo) in Germany.
All who loved him dearly will never forget his charm, wit, strength, tenacity and perseverance. We will not only carry your stories with us, but we will re-tell them forever in your name. A private family service was held on Saturday, March 4.
A celebration of Fritz's life will be held at a later date.
