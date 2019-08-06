|
|
Mroczkowski, Joseph G. Joe Mroczkowski-beloved husband, father, brother, and friend-passed into eternal life on Sunday, August 4, aged 64. Born and raised in Milwaukee, Joe was a 1973 graduate of Pulaski High School. After serving honorably in the United States Marine Corps in California, Texas, and Illinois, Joe returned to Milwaukee and married his wife Young there in 1982. Their daughter Heather was born in 1983. Joe was a City of Milwaukee employee for three decades, first in Parking Enforcement (where he gained the nickname "Tow Joe") and later in Administration. Joe enjoyed spending his free time ministering with his church, telling a good joke (or a bad one), and learning about history, especially World War II. His curiosity and unfailing ability to find the humor in everything made him an excellent conversationalist, and his friendly face will be dearly missed in "his" pew at church. Joe is survived by his wife, Young, of Franklin, WI; daughter Heather (Jason) Hurley of Arlington, VA; sisters Genevieve (Richard) Andrews of East Troy, WI, Sister Mary Geralyn Mroczkowski of Beaver Falls, PA, and Mary (Bill) Carey of New Berlin, WI; and brother John (Sherry) Mroczkowski of Milwaukee, WI. Further survived by nephews, nieces, and many friends. Visitation at Hartson Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 7th from 6:30 PM to 7:30 PM. Funeral Service 7:30 PM. Private inurnment at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, VA.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019