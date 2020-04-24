Resources
More Obituaries for Gabriel Spaeth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sister Gabriel Mary Spaeth SSND

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sister Gabriel Mary Spaeth SSND Notice
Sr. Gabriel Mary Spaeth SSND

Born to Eternal Life April 24, 2020, age 87. Survived by her sisters Sr. Laura Jean SSND, Lucy (David) Bingen, Mary (Lloyd) Verhaalen, her brothers Jerome (Diane), Tony (Mary Jane), Bernard (Trish), Ronald (Helen), Richard (Judy), Sister-in-law Ruth and nieces, nephews and the SSND Community. Preceded in death by her parents Isadore and Loraine, her sister Alice Adelmeyer (Merlin) and brothers Hank (LaVerne) and Charles. A Memorial Mass and celebration of life will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the School Sisters of Notre Dame Retirement Fund would be appreciated.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gabriel's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline