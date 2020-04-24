|
Sr. Gabriel Mary Spaeth SSND
Born to Eternal Life April 24, 2020, age 87. Survived by her sisters Sr. Laura Jean SSND, Lucy (David) Bingen, Mary (Lloyd) Verhaalen, her brothers Jerome (Diane), Tony (Mary Jane), Bernard (Trish), Ronald (Helen), Richard (Judy), Sister-in-law Ruth and nieces, nephews and the SSND Community. Preceded in death by her parents Isadore and Loraine, her sister Alice Adelmeyer (Merlin) and brothers Hank (LaVerne) and Charles. A Memorial Mass and celebration of life will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the School Sisters of Notre Dame Retirement Fund would be appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020