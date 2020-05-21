Sr. Gabriella Marie Nguyen SCSJA
Sr. Gabriella Marie Nguyen, SCSJA

Milwaukee - Beloved Sister of the Sisters of Charity of St. Joan Antida. Born to eternal life May 16, 2020, age 75. Sister was preceded in death by her parents, brother and two sisters. Survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Sister Gabriella was a former teacher at St. Joan Antida High School and an active member of St. Charles Borromeo Parish. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. Memorials to St. Joan Antida High School or the Sisters of Charity of St. Joan Antida appreciated.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 21 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

