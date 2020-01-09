|
Gabrielle "Gail" Lanois
Brookfield - Age 104, passed away on January 8, 2020. She was born in Milwaukee, WI, on July 30, 1915, the daughter of the late Edmund and Pauline (nee Brzezinski) Czerwinski. Beloved mother of Michael Lanois of Pewaukee, and Mary (Brian) Kastelic of Brookfield. Dear grandmother of Anna Kastelic Florenki (Tim) and Sarah Kastelic. She is also survived by her great-granddaughter Ryan Belle.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest: her daughter Patricia; her son Joseph, her sister Dorothy J. Banner and brother Edmund Czerwinski.
Private family services will be held.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 9 to Jan. 12, 2020