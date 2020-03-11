Services
Hartson Funeral Home
11111 West Janesville Road
Hales Corners, WI 53130
(414) 425-9797
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Forest Park Presbyterian Church
New Berlin, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gail Daugherty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gail A. Daugherty

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gail A. Daugherty Notice
Gail A. Daugherty

Menomonee Falls - February 17, 1957. Gail A. Daugherty died suddenly February 27th, 2020 at her home in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin. Gail was the loving daughter of William F. and Sally L. Daugherty. Gail lived in New Berlin, Wisconsin all of her school years, graduating from New Berlin West High School in 1975. She then attended the University of Wisconsin Madison, graduating with a degree in accounting in 1979 and becoming a Certified Public Accountant in 1983.

She began her years in business with Coopers and Lybrand, then Strong Capital Management and her last years were spent with Crabel Capital Management, retiring in 2017. Gail loved her friends, family, her home, working in her yard, the Brewers and time spent at the cottage on Razorback Lake.

Gail is survived by her mother Sally L. Daugherty of New Berlin, Wisconsin, her brother John (Jack) K. Daugherty, Sister In Law Kay Daugherty, nephew Logan Daugherty of Coral Springs, Florida and many other friends and relatives.

There will be a memorial service at Forest Park Presbyterian Church, 2300 S. Sunny Slope Rd., New Berlin, Wisconsin 53151 on April 4th at 11:00 am.

She may be remembered in lieu of flowers through Forest Park Presbyterian Church of New Berlin or the Scholarship Fund of New Berlin High Schools.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 11 to Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gail's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hartson Funeral Home
Download Now
jsonline