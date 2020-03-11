|
Gail A. Daugherty
Menomonee Falls - February 17, 1957. Gail A. Daugherty died suddenly February 27th, 2020 at her home in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin. Gail was the loving daughter of William F. and Sally L. Daugherty. Gail lived in New Berlin, Wisconsin all of her school years, graduating from New Berlin West High School in 1975. She then attended the University of Wisconsin Madison, graduating with a degree in accounting in 1979 and becoming a Certified Public Accountant in 1983.
She began her years in business with Coopers and Lybrand, then Strong Capital Management and her last years were spent with Crabel Capital Management, retiring in 2017. Gail loved her friends, family, her home, working in her yard, the Brewers and time spent at the cottage on Razorback Lake.
Gail is survived by her mother Sally L. Daugherty of New Berlin, Wisconsin, her brother John (Jack) K. Daugherty, Sister In Law Kay Daugherty, nephew Logan Daugherty of Coral Springs, Florida and many other friends and relatives.
There will be a memorial service at Forest Park Presbyterian Church, 2300 S. Sunny Slope Rd., New Berlin, Wisconsin 53151 on April 4th at 11:00 am.
She may be remembered in lieu of flowers through Forest Park Presbyterian Church of New Berlin or the Scholarship Fund of New Berlin High Schools.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 11 to Mar. 15, 2020