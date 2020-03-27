|
|
Gail A. Kutz
Of Brown Deer, passed away March 25, 2020 at the age of 82 after a short battle with COVID-19. Preceded in death by her parents Ester and Maurice Larson. Cherished always by her husband of 35 years, Richard, her children Michelle (Mark) Schroedel and Bridgette (Barry) Hannah. Loving grandmother of Ashley, Jenna, Justin, Austin, Dalton and Jake. Great-grandmother of Alannah. Also survived by most loved brother, George (Donna) Larson.
Due to the current coronavirus/COVID-19 Pandemic, no memorial service will be held. Family and close friends will honor her at a later date with a private celebration of life.
The family requests that because of her love for animals, those who wish to make an honorary or memorial donation in her name contact their local Humane Society.
The family would like to thank Columbia-St. Mary's Ozaukee Hospital, nurses, respiratory therapist and all others involved in her care and support.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020