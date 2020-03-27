Services
Mueller Funeral Home
W63 N527 Hanover Avenue
Cedarburg, WI 53012
(262) 377-0380
Resources
More Obituaries for Gail Kutz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gail A. Kutz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gail A. Kutz Notice
Gail A. Kutz

Of Brown Deer, passed away March 25, 2020 at the age of 82 after a short battle with COVID-19. Preceded in death by her parents Ester and Maurice Larson. Cherished always by her husband of 35 years, Richard, her children Michelle (Mark) Schroedel and Bridgette (Barry) Hannah. Loving grandmother of Ashley, Jenna, Justin, Austin, Dalton and Jake. Great-grandmother of Alannah. Also survived by most loved brother, George (Donna) Larson.

Due to the current coronavirus/COVID-19 Pandemic, no memorial service will be held. Family and close friends will honor her at a later date with a private celebration of life.

The family requests that because of her love for animals, those who wish to make an honorary or memorial donation in her name contact their local Humane Society.

The family would like to thank Columbia-St. Mary's Ozaukee Hospital, nurses, respiratory therapist and all others involved in her care and support.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gail's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline