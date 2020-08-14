Gail Beth KelterGail Beth Kelter, age 67, current resident of St. Michael, MN, and originally from Milwaukee, WI, passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020. She was born February 10, 1953 in Milwaukee, WI, the daughter of Orville and Ruth (Junge) Giesenschlag.She was a 1971 graduate from Brookfield East High School in Brookfield, WI. She worked at FM Global for 38 years in the Milwaukee and Minneapolis offices.Gail was someone you would never forget, being a loyal friend and always willing to help.She enjoyed playing bar bingo, bowling league, crafting, knitting, crocheting, and sewing. She was the biggest animal lover and an even bigger Packers fan.She is preceded in death by her parents, Orville and Ruth; siblings-in-law, Barb Giesenschlag and Mark Hayes; and best friend, Gayle Gruendler-Timm.Gail is survived by her daughters, Christina Kelter, Samantha (Hamman) Kelter, Alexandria Kelter (Joe Alexander), Danielle (Nehrenz) Kelter; granddaughter, Addison; siblings, Tom Giesenschlag, Lynn (Giesenschlag) Hayes, Lee Giesenschlag (Kathy), Jack Giesenschlag (Cathy), Roy Giesenschlag (Colleen); and beloved dogs, Tyson and Stubbie.A memorial service will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, memorials in Gail's name are preferred to the ASPCA -American Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.St. Michael, MN 763-497-5362