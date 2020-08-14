1/1
Gail Beth Kelter
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gail's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gail Beth Kelter

Gail Beth Kelter, age 67, current resident of St. Michael, MN, and originally from Milwaukee, WI, passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020. She was born February 10, 1953 in Milwaukee, WI, the daughter of Orville and Ruth (Junge) Giesenschlag.

She was a 1971 graduate from Brookfield East High School in Brookfield, WI. She worked at FM Global for 38 years in the Milwaukee and Minneapolis offices.

Gail was someone you would never forget, being a loyal friend and always willing to help.

She enjoyed playing bar bingo, bowling league, crafting, knitting, crocheting, and sewing. She was the biggest animal lover and an even bigger Packers fan.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Orville and Ruth; siblings-in-law, Barb Giesenschlag and Mark Hayes; and best friend, Gayle Gruendler-Timm.

Gail is survived by her daughters, Christina Kelter, Samantha (Hamman) Kelter, Alexandria Kelter (Joe Alexander), Danielle (Nehrenz) Kelter; granddaughter, Addison; siblings, Tom Giesenschlag, Lynn (Giesenschlag) Hayes, Lee Giesenschlag (Kathy), Jack Giesenschlag (Cathy), Roy Giesenschlag (Colleen); and beloved dogs, Tyson and Stubbie.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Gail's name are preferred to the ASPCA -American Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

www.ThePetersonChapel.com

St. Michael, MN 763-497-5362




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Peterson Chapel
300 Main Street North
St. Michael, MN 55376-9548
(763) 497-5362
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Peterson Chapel St. Michael

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved