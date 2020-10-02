1/1
Gail Carol Koester
Gail Carol Koester

(née Lombness) passed away peacefully, September 30, 2020, at age 65. She will be dearly missed by her husband Jim Koester, two daughters Chrystal (Chris) Koester and Jamie (Michael) Bechtel, grandchildren Angel (Amanda) Corona and Jaden Kolinski, brother Jeff Lombness, niece Michele (Charles) Houston and nephew Justin (Megan) Lombness. Reunited with beloved parents Lawrence and Marilyn Schmidt (née Anderson), and grandson Logan Pintor. Further survived by a host of family and friends.

Gail wore many hats over the years: beautician, fabricator, homemaker, drafting/engineering student, house flipper and most importantly, loving mother. She enjoyed playing piano, listening to music, watching movies, crossword puzzles, jewelry, traveling, and spending time with her family and friends. She was an avid Packers fan and her cheers were the loudest of all.

Her smile, wit and humor will shine brightly with us forever.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, October 7 at Schramka-Densow Funeral Home (423 N. Main St. Thiensville) from 10 AM until time of Funeral Service at 11 AM. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery in Mequon






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Schramka-Densow Funeral Home
OCT
7
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Schramka-Densow Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Schramka-Densow Funeral Home
423 North Main Street
Thiensville, WI 53092
2622423120
