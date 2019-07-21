|
Muenchow, Gail E. (Nee Mogden) Joined her husband David in Heaven on July 17, 2019 at age 78. Lovingly survived by her son Mike (Margaret) Cross. Beloved grandma of Melanie, Matthew and Lisa. Great grandma of three. Dear sister of Jim (Sharon) Mogden. She is further survived by her sister in law Katy (Dan), other family and friends. She is preceded in death by her son Philip. Gail was proud to be a Registered Nurse and enjoyed her work. She resided in Arizona for many years and was active in the PEO in Tucson. Gail will be laid to rest next to her husband at Southern Wisconsin Veteran Memorial Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 21, 2019