1/2
Gail Gwen (Gilenbach) Walker
1938 - 2020
Gail Gwen Walker (Nee Gilenbach)

Samster - (1938-2020)

Died on Sunday July 19, 2020 in the loving arms of her husband Dennis and in the comforting presence of her longtime friend and caregiver Kris Kostlan. Gail fought a courageous battle with Alzheimers disease. The past 2 years were spent with Aurora Care at Home hospice. She died at the age of 81. Gail was born in Milwaukee on November 30, 1938 to Earl and Margaret Gilgenbach (Nee Kluball). Growing up on 46 St. in Milwaukee were happy times in Gail's youth. She was a proud graduate at Washington HS in 1957. Gail's spirit lives on with pride in her loving daughter Mary Cohen, of San Marcos, Ca. Her son Peter lives in Minocqua. Gail had a beautiful warm smile. Her favorites included church, dogs, (early years of baseball and bowling), needlepoint, and quilting. Thank-you DR. Elizabeth Ciurlik MD. Aurora Healthcare, Brian Stark DDS, Tom Dudley DDS at Avenue Dental clinic. Special Thanks to Keyanna Wells from Aurora at home who cared for Gail with dignity and compassion and finally Carol Birkland, representing the Aurora volunteer program who for many months brought happiness and companionship to Gail and brought out that beautiful warm smile. Many years of worship were served by Gail and Dennis as members at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hartford, WI Gail will rest next to her Mom and Dad at the Town of Summit Cemetery, in the Town of Summit, Wisconsin.

" Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go" Joshua 1:9

Memorials for Gail Gwen Walker % Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church (W691 County S Hartford, WI 53027)






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Shimon Funeral Home
824 Union Street
Hartford, WI 53027
(262) 673-9500
