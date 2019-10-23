|
Gail M. Porath
Milwaukee - Born to Eternal Life on October 19, 2019, age 69. Dearest cousin of Bernadette Schrubbe, Phillip and Joseph (Elizabeth) Corrao, Bill (Barbara) Digiorio, Rachel Digiorgio, Debra (Joe) Figueroa, Michael Corrao, Nicholas and Nathan Schrubbe. Also survived by special friend, Vicki Hellem, other caring relatives, dear friends and colleagues from the Head Start Program Milwaukee. Preceded in death by her mother, Ann Porath, uncles, Joseph (Ramona) and Angelo Digiorgio, aunt, Rosalie (Phillip) Corrao, and cousin, Joseph A. Digiorgio.
Gail was a retired dedicated employee of Head Start - SDC and served as Director of Operations of the Head Start Program. She was a graduate of Marquette University.
Visitation will take place on Wed. Oct. 30, at the Funeral Home from 3 PM until time of Funeral Service at 6 PM. Private Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. Memorials to the Head Start Program Milwaukee appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 23 to Oct. 27, 2019