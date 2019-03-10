|
|
Johnson, Gail Rae (Nee Ehret) of Madison, formerly of Brookfield, found true peace on Feb. 17, 2019, at the age of 84. Beloved wife of Dennis. Loving Mother of Dean (Karen), Jeffrey (Norma) Johnson and Holly (Russell) Van Gilder. Proud Grandma of Kerry, Drew, Nicholas, Chloe, Ryan and Hayden. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, March 16, 2019, at 2pm in the Grand Hall at Capitol Lakes, 333 W. Main St., Madison, WI 53703. Visitation from 12pm (noon) until 2pm A reception will follow the service at Capitol Lakes. Parking (ticket validation at front desk) in ramp across from Main St. entrance, or Parking (pay) on corner of Main St. & Henry St. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Gail's memory may be made to Community United Methodist Church in Elm Grove, Asbury Church in Madison or Agrace Hospice Care in Madison, WI. Please share memories at www.CressFuneralService.com Cress Center 6021 University Ave. Madison, WI 53705 608-238-8406
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 10, 2019