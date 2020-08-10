1/
Gail Rose Koehler
Gail Rose Koehler

Cedarburg - (Nee Lemke) of Cedarburg, August 6, 2020 age 61 yrs. Beloved wife of Brian. Loving mother of Melissa (Andrew) Shaw and Kelsey (Ryan) Hancock. Proud grandma of Malachi and Noa. Further survived by other relatives and many friends.

Memorial visitation will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, August 15, 2020 from 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM. A Memorial Service will be held at First Immanuel Lutheran Church W67 N622 Evergreen Blvd. Cedarburg at 1:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to First Immanuel Lutheran School Building Fund would be greatly appreciated.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 10 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Visitation
09:00 - 01:00 PM
Mueller Funeral Homes - Cedarburg
AUG
15
Memorial service
01:30 PM
First Immanuel Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Mueller Funeral Homes - Cedarburg
W63 N527 Hanover Avenue
Cedarburg, WI 53012
(262) 377-0380
